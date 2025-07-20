AP IT minister Lokesh inaugurates ECLAT office at Gannavaram

VIJAYAWADA: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday inaugurated the new office of ECLAT Health Solutions at Medha Hi-Tech City in Gannavaram, near Vijayawada.

The global healthcare technology firm’s expansion into Vijayawada marks a key step in decentralising IT growth and generating local employment in AP.

At the inauguration of ECLAT Health Solutions’ new office in Vijayawada, Lokesh reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to decentralising development and creating widespread employment opportunities.

“Our motto is one capital, Amaravati, but development should reach every corner of the State,” Lokesh said, highlighting key industrial developments across Andhra Pradesh, from Kia Motors in Anantapur and Daikin in Nellore to renewable energy projects in Kurnool and the 156-qubit quantum computing centre in Amaravati.

Reflecting on his journey, Lokesh spoke about his 2019 election defeat in Mangalagiri and his comeback in 2024 with the third-highest majority in the State.

“There are no shortcuts to success. You must work hard, face challenges, and rise again,” he said.

Calling for gender equality, Lokesh said, “Change should begin at home. I’m here today because of my mother and my wife, Brahmani. Women have the power to lead.” He urged an end to gender stereotypes and greater support for women’s empowerment.