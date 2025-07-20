Called ‘Mad’, now admired: Gudivada man’s civic battle pays off

VIJAYAWADA: A 60 years old person, namely Yalamachili Venkata Murali Krishna from Gudivada whose relentless work for common cause is inspiring everyone. His constant efforts put an end to many civic issues, public problems that the public have been facing for many years.

Despite having own electrical shop which has a good reputation for decades, Murali Krishna chose social service instead of concentrating on business. If he finds any public issues and environmental problems in and around Gudivada, he keeps filing PILs.

Several times, he opted to kneel down in protests to get response from the concerned authorities. Murali Krishna will do everything until get a positive response from the officials concerned toward resolving the issues.

Speaking to TNIE, he said ‘’My family has been in the electrical business since 1960 in the name of Seetha Rama Radio. The Radio stores are one of the renowned stores in Gudivada region. After completing my Engineering in Electronics from MVJ college, Benagaluru in 1991, I have been looking after the shop since 1993. However, I am concerned about my town where I was brought up. There are many civic problems that have persisted since my childhood. So, I have decided to do something for my town and established ‘Bhavishyath Bhadratha Dalam’, a Social organisation to safeguard the public interests by expressing our concern through protests.”