CM Naidu announces 300-acre Circular Economy Industrial Park near Tirupati

TIRUPATI: In a significant move toward sustainable development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of a 300-acre Circular Economy Industrial Park at Thukivakam near Tirupati. The announcement was made during his address at the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra’ programme, reflecting the State’s strong push for environmental cleanliness and resource efficiency.

Highlighting the importance of a circular economy, Naidu urged citizens to adopt this change at their homes by producing compost from kitchen waste. Citing global models like Singapore, where water is extensively recycled, he laid out plans to convert wet waste into biogas and compost, and dry waste into plastic granules.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the TTD Kapileswara Swamy temple in Kapilatheertham for the State’s prosperity and inspected the integrated waste processing centre at Thukivakam.

Addressing youth, he called them the ‘torchbearers of the future,’ urging them to lead with innovation and uphold the intellectual legacy of the Telugu people. Naidu also stressed the significance of the ‘Swachhandhra’ programme, conducted on the third Saturday of every month, aimed at statewide cleanliness. He encouraged students to keep their surroundings clean and emphasised that homes and public spaces should be maintained with the sanctity of temples. He also promoted tree plantations to create greener, healthier communities.