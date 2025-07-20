CM Naidu unveils development agenda in Tirupati; vows plastic-free Andhra, clean politics

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive development agenda for the State, emphasising a commitment to public hygiene, technological innovation, and a decisive purge of criminal elements from politics. He also set a target to make the Secretariat plastic-free by August 15 and extend the ban to all municipalities by October, implementing a statewide ban by December.
Addressing the gathering in Tirupati’s ‘Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra’ programme, Naidu articulated his vision for ‘Swarnandhra Pradesh’ (Golden Andhra Pradesh) through ‘Swachhandhra Pradesh’ (Clean Andhra Pradesh), drawing parallels with Japan’s renowned cleanliness culture. The Chief Minister expressed pride in Andhra Pradesh securing five Swachh Survekshan national awards, underscoring the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining cleanliness.
Emphasising promoting reusable items such as steel glasses and raising awareness among government employees to lead by example, he urged citizens to ‘chase away the plastic ghost,’ promoting recycling and the concept of ‘waste not being waste.’
On the occasion, Naidu outlined several ambitious projects aimed at propelling Andhra Pradesh into a new era of development. A ‘Quantum Valley’ will be established in Amaravati, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and aiming to make the capital a hub for quantum technology. Additionally, a ‘Green Hydrogen Valley’ will be established for clean electricity production, leveraging green hydrogen to combat pollution.
Furthermore, a weather information app is slated for launch to provide advanced weather information to the public. By August 15, approximately 700 government services will be accessible through WhatsApp Governance (Mana Mitra), streamlining public interaction with the administration.
The Chief Minister committed to the speedy completion of the Mallemadugu and Balaji Reservoirs. A significant promise was also made to bring Handri-Neeva waters via Kalyani Dam to Tirumala, specifically to the feet of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, and to Tirupati.
Addressing concerns of the populace, Naidu announced that DSC recruitments would be completed by August 20. Furthermore, he confirmed the implementation of free bus travel for women across the State starting August 15, a key promise under his government’s ‘Super Six’ schemes. He also highlighted the successful implementation of the ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme, providing financial support to mothers based on the number of their children.
Strong stance against criminalisation of politics
A significant portion of Naidu’s address was focused on his unwavering stance against the criminalisation of politics. He vehemently criticised leaders with criminal backgrounds, likening their removal to ‘sweeping out dirt from a house.’ He challenged the youth to take responsibility for ‘cleansing politics,’ asserting, “We do not need criminal politics. We must stop them.”
Taking a veiled dig at the YSRCP, whose several leaders have been accused of grave crimes, Naidu stated that individuals with criminal backgrounds have entered politics, exploiting public wealth and endangering citizens’ health.
He asserted that just as households clean their surroundings, it’s equally important to cleanse the political system of corruption and crime. He urged people to reject criminal politics and take collective responsibility to bring about change, asking, ‘Do we need criminal politics? Can’t we clean it up together?’
Recalling his journey, Naidu attributed his success to Lord Venkateswara Swamy and accused the previous government of neglecting public health and attempting to seize land. He further asserted that his government has successfully curbed factionalism, gang clashes, and communal riots, declaring, “We will sleep in the hearts of criminals.”
Naidu cited the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, stating that false propaganda was spread against him on the day of the incident. He recounted surviving assassination attempts, expressing fearlessness in his fight for the State. He questioned the extent of public freedom under the previous YSRCP rule and criticised what he termed ‘Pulivendula politics’, citing an incident in Bangarupalem where a farmer’s mango crop was allegedly forcibly destroyed to stage a drama.
The Chief Minister concluded by reaffirming his vision to make Tirupati ‘the best model city’ and issued a stern warning to anyone who tries to harm the interests of the State, asserting that ‘devils and demons are trying to obstruct the yagnas I am performing for development.’
Concluding his Tirupati tour, Naidu visited the Kanchi Mahapadhuka Peetam at Alipri and received the blessings of Kanchi Matam Seer.