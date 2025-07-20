CM Naidu vows to empower 20 lakh poor families through P4 initiative

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said he would serve as a guardian for poor children across Andhra Pradesh, calling the opportunity a ‘God-given responsibility’.

He was addressing a gathering at the Praja Vedika during an awareness meeting on the newly launched P4 (People-Public-Private-Partnership) programme.

Naidu reiterated his long-standing goal to eliminate poverty from the State by 2029. “My dream is to make Andhra Pradesh a State without poverty. Through the P4 initiative, we aim to uplift 15 to 20 lakh poor families,” he said, adding that the programme will be a global model and succeed with the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

“If we support these golden children, their confidence will grow, and they, in turn, will uplift others,” he added, referring to the Bangaru Kutumbams (golden families) scheme under P4.

P4 beneficiaries share their journeys of struggle & hope

Beneficiaries of the P4 initiative shared emotional stories of hardship and aspiration at the Praja Vedika, drawing applause and support from officials, community leaders, and NGOs.

A beneficiary named D Vinutha said that she scored 986 marks in Intermediate BiPC and is currently pursuing long-term coaching for medical entrance. Her sister Anitha has completed Intermediate, and her brother Ganesh is in Class 10. The siblings lost their mother in 2014 and their father during the COVID-19 pandemic and have been raised by their grandparents.

“If we get the right guidance, we will study well, reach good positions, and guide others,” Vinutha said. Rotary Club President Rajendra Shetty praised the Chief Minister for his vision and pledged that the Rotary Club would sponsor the education of Vinutha and her siblings. “Chandrababu is a boon from Lord Venkateswara,” Shetty said.

Another beneficiary, Eshwari, lost her husband in 2019 and receives no support from her in-laws. She is raising two sons, currently in Classes 8 and 5. Moved by her story, Senior Scientist Srinivas from Ras Vignana Kendram announced that his organisation would sponsor her sons’ education and offer her a beautician training course.