Jagan condemns TDP MLA’s remarks against Roja; calls for arrest and strict action

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned what he called TDP MLA Gali Bhanu Prakash’s alleged remarks against former minister RK Roja ‘filthy and degrading’, terming it a reflection of the TDP’s ‘deeply rotten culture’.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’ on Saturday, Jagan wrote, “Roja, my sister, a two-time MLA and former minister, was subjected to offensive language simply for doing her duty as an opposition leader. This is not an isolated incident. It reflects a dangerous pattern within the TDP, a party that systematically targets women to suppress dissent.”

He accused Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of building his political legacy on character assassination. “He rose to power by attacking a woman. Since then, personal attacks and misogyny have become the TDP’s political trademark,” Jagan said, citing multiple instances of women leaders being harassed and intimidated.

“In the past year alone, several opposition women leaders have been humiliated and singled out by this regime,” he added, naming former minister Rajini, Krishna ZP Chairperson Harika, and several others. Jagan further alleged that when Roja tried to file a police complaint, officials hesitated despite clear evidence.

“This is a chilling reminder of how the system is being used to protect TDP goons,” the former chief minister said, demanding the immediate arrest of Gali Bhanu Prakash and strict legal action.