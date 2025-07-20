Prof Yarlagadda meets Governor Nazeer; flags student concerns, push for Indian languages abroad

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned academician and scholar Professor Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad met Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, raising concerns over challenges faced by Indian students abroad and the global promotion of Indian languages.

Yarlagadda highlighted the implications of the proposed US immigration policy changes by President Donald Trump, which he said could create new barriers for Indian students in the United States. He stressed the need for timely diplomatic and academic interventions to protect their interests.

He briefed the Governor on his recent visit to the US, including a meeting with Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. The discussions focused on India’s global linguistic presence and student welfare.

Yarlagadda called attention to the historic election of Dr Mukkamala Srinivas (Bobby) as the first Telugu individual to become President of the American Medical Association, describing it as a proud moment for the global Telugu community.

He also recounted his meeting with Anand Kuchibhotla, President of the University of Silicon Andhra, which is promoting Telugu language and culture in the US.

As part of his longstanding advocacy, Prof. Yarlagadda reiterated the demand to recognise Hindi as an official language of the United Nations.

Governor Abdul Nazeer appreciated his lifelong service to Hindi and Telugu literature and assured support for initiatives concerning language, education, and the Indian Diaspora.