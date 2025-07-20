YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy arrested in liquor case; SIT files 300-page chargesheet

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, arrested Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy on Saturday.

SIT has arrested 12 persons so far in connection with the case, including former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. Mithun Reddy was named as A4 in FIR registered by CID, and SIT questioned him for more than seven hours before he was taken into custody. It also filed chargesheet in the case.

After the Supreme Court denied him anticipatory bail on Friday, Mithun Reddy appeared before SIT in Vijayawada city police office around 12.30 pm.

He was questioned for more than seven hours pertaining to various issues such as his role in formulating the liquor policy, awarding work orders to distilleries, collecting commissions from distilleries, diversion of funds to his companies under investments, other shell firms, and running of liquor outlets in the State.

Later, the MP’s family was officially informed about his arrest. SIT said he will be produced in court on Sunday.

“Mithun Reddy was found to be the mastermind behind the formulation and implementation of the liquor policy. He, along with other accused Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy played a crucial role in collecting money in the form of commissions from distilleries. The same was invested in real estate, films and industries in the country and abroad. They have also purchased properties in Dubai and other places,” said a senior police official.