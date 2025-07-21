95% of public satisfied with one year NDA governance: Union MoS Pemmasani

GUNTUR: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, said that 95% of the public in Guntur West expressed satisfaction with the coalition government’s performance in its first year.

The Union Minister, joined by MLA Galla Madhavi and Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra Babu, visited homes as part of the outreach programme, ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’, to gather feedback and noted improvements in roads, drainage, and sanitation. “People are recognising that promises are being implemented across all wards,” he said.

The Union Minister assured that the issue of stray dogs is being tackled legally and humanely. Long-pending housing title deed issues are also being resolved in coordination with local authorities.

Later, Dr Pemmasani disbursed Rs 42.14 lakh in cheques from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to underprivileged individuals needing urgent medical aid. He described the CMRF as a vital support mechanism aligned with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s inclusive governance vision for the State.

Several beneficiaries, moved by the gesture, thanked the government for its timely help.