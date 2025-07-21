Andhra liquor scam: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy sent to judicial custody till August 1

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the arrest of YSRCP senior leader and Rajampet MP P V Mithun Reddy in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, the probing agency Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced the latter in the ACB court in Vijayawada on Sunday. The ACB court judge P Bhaskara Rao sent Mithun Reddy to undergo judicial remand till August 1 at Rajamahendravaram central prison.
MP Mithun Reddy was named as fourth accused in the FIR registered by the APCID officials, which was later referred to the SIT.
Following a complaint lodged by AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to the Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise), highlighting several irregularities in the sale and supply of liquor between 2019-2024, particularly regarding the adoption of manual issuance of OFS (order for supply) to promote certain brands of liquor and other allegations, Excise department called for a departmental inquiry which revealed the anomalies such as suppression of popular brands and unfair business practises.
According to the SIT remand report, Mithun Reddy (A4) was said to be the core conspirator from inception to execution, orchestrating policy changes and coordinating with co-accused to secure kickbacks from distilleries and suppliers.
‘Mithun directly influenced APSBCL officials’
The officials further informed the court that he induced Satya Prasad (A3) with the promise of Non-SCS (State Civil Services) IAS promotion, and appointed him as Special Officer to implement the conspiracy.
“He, Mithun Reddy, directly influenced APSBCL officials and participated in multiple planning meetings, and issued instructions that led to massive financial loss to the State to the tune of Rs 3,200 crore. He further routed kickbacks via entities like SPY Agro, Sanhoc Labs, and Deart Logistics. Rs 5 crore credited to PLR Projects Pvt. Ltd.-a company closely linked to the Mithun’s family,” reads the remand report.
Also, his call data records, location analysis shows that several accused have met him at various places in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Tadepalli, particularly individuals identified as cash handlers in the crime. “The transaction trail indicates the use of shell companies for laundering kickbacks, warranting further investigation into potential quid pro quo and cross border money laundering and layering of amounts,” SIT officials said.
The SIT officials further confirmed that the ill-gotten money was spent during general elections in several constituencies in the State for obtaining undue political advantage.
On the other hand, during the course of his questioning, Mithun Reddy was said to be non-cooperative and gave evasive answers to most of the questions posed by the investigation officer. He reportedly categorically denied all the linkages despite being confronted with documentary evidence.
“His responses were vague, misleading, and reflective of a deliberate intent to obstruct the course of investigation. He denied knowledge of the companies involved, feigned ignorance of the payments received by PLR Projects, and failed to provide any plausible explanation for the preferential treatment accorded to certain distilleries and brands. His conduct during questioning strongly indicates suppression of material facts and an intent to shield the identities of other beneficiaries of the scam,” remand report claimed.
It is learnt that SIT officials are going to file a petition seeking Mithun Reddy into their custody for questioning further in connection with the case and other information pertaining to the final destination of ill-gotten money.