Andhra liquor scam: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy sent to judicial custody till August 1

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the arrest of YSRCP senior leader and Rajampet MP P V Mithun Reddy in connection with the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, the probing agency Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced the latter in the ACB court in Vijayawada on Sunday. The ACB court judge P Bhaskara Rao sent Mithun Reddy to undergo judicial remand till August 1 at Rajamahendravaram central prison.

MP Mithun Reddy was named as fourth accused in the FIR registered by the APCID officials, which was later referred to the SIT.

Following a complaint lodged by AP State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) to the Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise), highlighting several irregularities in the sale and supply of liquor between 2019-2024, particularly regarding the adoption of manual issuance of OFS (order for supply) to promote certain brands of liquor and other allegations, Excise department called for a departmental inquiry which revealed the anomalies such as suppression of popular brands and unfair business practises.

According to the SIT remand report, Mithun Reddy (A4) was said to be the core conspirator from inception to execution, orchestrating policy changes and coordinating with co-accused to secure kickbacks from distilleries and suppliers.