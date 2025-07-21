Former Andhra Min Mudragada’s condition stable after dialysis

KAKINADA: Kapu patriarch and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham aka Padmanabha Reddy is currently undergoing treatment for high blood pressure and elevated sugar levels.

Doctors of Medicover Hospital in Kakinada have performed dialysis. However, the hospital has not released any official health bulletin. Doctors informed the media, and YSRCP leaders that his condition is stable, and there is no need for concern.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made a phone call to Mudragada’s son Giri Babu to enquire about his father’s health, and assured him of full support, including medical or logistical assistance if needed.

Mudragada has been suffering from urinary infection, along with high sugar levels and blood pressure, for the past two days. Around 9 pm on Saturday, he began to feel uncomfortable, and was unable to move freely. Giri Babu, along with YSRCP leaders from Kirlampudi, immediately rushed him to a nearby local hospital.

According to sources, Padmanabham suggested to them that he be shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. However, local doctors advised that he could recover in Kakinada, and that shifting him to Hyderabad was unnecessary. Based on their recommendation, he was first moved to Ahobilam Hospital in Kakinada, and later shifted to Medicover Hospital, where he has been receiving treatment.

On Saturday night, Mudragada’s daughter and Jana Sena Party leader Barlapudi Kranthi, visited the hospital. On Sunday, his condition was re-evaluated, and again confirmed to be stable.

Following this update, Giri Babu addressed the media, and YSRCP cadre, assuring everyone that his father is safe, and urged people not to believe any fake news circulating on social media.