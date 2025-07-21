Free coaching to SC, ST youth for competitive exams: Andhra Min Swamy

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced that the State government will be launching free coaching centres in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati under the Dr BR Ambedkar Study Circles for various competitive exams to support SC/ST youth. Orders have already been issued to relevant officials, and applications from eligible candidates will be invited shortly, he added.

These centres will offer guidance and training for exams such as Bank Probationary Officers (PO), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Dr Swamy urged unemployed SC/ST youth to seize this opportunity to secure government jobs and uplift their future.

In a review meeting at his Turpu Naidupalem camp office, Dola discussed improving greenery and sanitation across the Kondapi segment and district. He instructed officials to respond swiftly and sincerely to public grievances, especially those involving farmers and delays in online procedures.

Dola emphasised the importance of permanent solutions and called for a proactive approach to clean drainage systems and ensure all street lights are functional.

The social welfare minister urged officers to maintain village infrastructure and avoid making citizens go through repeated rounds at government offices. “When duties are performed sincerely, the government earns the goodwill of the people,” he noted.