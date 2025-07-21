Guntur IRR Phase-3 back on track

GUNTUR: In a major push to Guntur’s long-stalled infrastructure development, the phase-3 of the city’s Inner Ring Road (IRR) project is finally moving forward. The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has recently released an e-procurement notification inviting tenders for the construction of the 4.5-kilometre stretch between Swarnabharathi Nagar and Palakaluru. Estimated to cost Rs 48 crore, this stretch will complete the long-pending IRR corridor and significantly ease urban traffic pressure.

The IRR project, first conceptualised by the VGTM (Vijayawada-Guntur-Tenali-Mangalagiri) Urban Development Authority in 2005, was envisioned as a strategic bypass to channel traffic from Palnadu and western Guntur toward NH-65 and Vijayawada, without overloading the city’s narrow arterial roads.

While phases 1 and 2, covering 6.7 kilometres, were completed by 2018, the final leg was left in limbo due to shifting jurisdictions, compensation disputes, and a lack of political will during the previous administration.