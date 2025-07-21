ISRO chief unveils bold plans at IIITDM event

KURNOOL: India is steadily emerging as a global leader in science and technology, with a strong emphasis on innovation and research, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V Narayanan said.
Addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool, held at Jagannathagattu on Sunday, Narayanan emphasised the importance of aligning scientific progress with rural development.
“By 2035, we are going to build our space station and by 2040, we are going to send our own to the moon,” Narayanan said. He highlighted the remarkable achievements India has made in science and technology since independence, citing the successful launch of 104 satellites as a testament to the country’s growing capabilities.
Narayanan noted that advancements in the information sector have significantly enhanced the nation’s infrastructure. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that by 2047, India would become a global frontrunner in the technological domain. He also spoke about the country’s progress in agriculture and healthcare, stating that India has now reached the stage where it exports food grains and is witnessing transformative developments in medical technology.
Stressing the need for inclusive growth, Narayanan called upon engineering graduates to channel their knowledge toward the betterment of rural areas. He underscored the growing importance of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, urging students to work hard, think innovatively, and dedicate themselves to serving their homeland. He also encouraged faculty members to nurture a spirit of inquiry and innovation among students.
Expressing his aspirations for IIITDM Kurnool, Narayanan hoped the institute would soon rank among the top academic and research institutions in the country.
The institute’s chairperson, Vijayalakshmi Deshmane, stated that the institution is committed to providing world-class facilities and fostering innovation in teaching and research. She further added that the students of IIITDM are excelling at the national level and shared her vision of transforming the institute into a centre of excellence in research and innovation.
A total of 206 degrees were awarded, including 183 Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) graduates, 19 Master of Technology (M.Tech.) postgraduates, and four Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) scholars. Director of IIITDM BS Murthy, Registrar Gurumurthy, and others were present.