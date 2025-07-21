ISRO chief unveils bold plans at IIITDM event

KURNOOL: India is steadily emerging as a global leader in science and technology, with a strong emphasis on innovation and research, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr V Narayanan said.

Addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kurnool, held at Jagannathagattu on Sunday, Narayanan emphasised the importance of aligning scientific progress with rural development.

“By 2035, we are going to build our space station and by 2040, we are going to send our own to the moon,” Narayanan said. He highlighted the remarkable achievements India has made in science and technology since independence, citing the successful launch of 104 satellites as a testament to the country’s growing capabilities.

Narayanan noted that advancements in the information sector have significantly enhanced the nation’s infrastructure. Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that by 2047, India would become a global frontrunner in the technological domain. He also spoke about the country’s progress in agriculture and healthcare, stating that India has now reached the stage where it exports food grains and is witnessing transformative developments in medical technology.