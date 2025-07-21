Kapu JAC announces phased fight for BC status

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Kapu Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by President Chandu Janardhan, announced a phased movement to address the concerns of Kapu, Balija, Telaga, Ontari, Turpu Kapu, and Munnuru Kapu communities, including their demand for exclusive Backward Classes (BC) reservations.

During a meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday, attended by 325 leaders, union representatives, and influential members from various sectors, the JAC passed 12 key resolutions outlining their demands.

The JAC also demanded naming a prominent bridge in Krishna district after the late Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, officially declaring Krishna Devaraya Jayanti, and allocating Rs 3,000 crore annually to the Kapu Corporation.

Further demands emphasised completing Kapu Bhavan constructions, increasing Kapu representation in political and nominated posts, and appointing Kapu personnel in key roles within the police and revenue departments.

Other resolutions passed during the meeting included resolving issues of Munnuru Kapu families from seven merged mandals post-bifurcation, providing 40% MSME subsidies for women of Kapu, Telaga, Balija, and Ontari communities, granting five acres for Kapu Bhavan in Amaravati, and installing statues of freedom fighter Kanneganti Hanumanthu and Krishna Devaraya in the capital.