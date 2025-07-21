Lorry owners felicitate Andhra Min Dola for reduction of Green Tax

ONGOLE: Members of the Singarayakonda Lorry Owners Association on Sunday felicitated Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy at his camp office in Turpu Naidupalem, expressing gratitude for the reduction of Green Tax on transport vehicles.

Dola said the TDP-led NDA coalition government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is committed to the welfare of all sectors, including transport.

He said the previous government had burdened transporters with taxes ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000, pushing the sector into a financial crisis, which was worsened by rising fuel prices.

Recalling Naidu’s promise to reduce the Green Tax during his opposition tenure, Dola said the coalition government is implementing promises in a phased manner. He listed fulfilled pledges such as enhanced NTR Bharosa pensions, reopening of Anna Canteens, free gas cylinders, and Talli Ki Vandanam.

Dola said free bus travel for women will start on August 15, and the Anna Data Sukhibhava scheme will follow soon.

AP Lorry Owners Association Vice President and Singarayakonda Association President Chigurupati Seshagiri, Secretary Patel, Subba Rao, and others attended the event.