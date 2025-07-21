Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasises preventive healthcare, holistic wellness

GUNTUR: Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav underscored the importance of preventive healthcare and holistic wellness.

Addressing the gathering in Guntur on Sunday, he noted the expansive reach of Arogya Bharati, operating in 95% of districts across the country with over 877 volunteers. He appreciated its grassroots work including the School Health Programme, Ayur-AI, and campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles.

The minister expressed concern over the rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) due to changing lifestyles and poor diets. He said 4.9 crore individuals were screened under NCD Survey 3.0, which identified 40 lakh diabetic and 30 lakh hypertension cases in Andhra Pradesh. He added that AI-driven predictive analytics is now aiding preventive planning and health resource allocation.

The health minister emphasised promoting Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, and Naturopathy. A proposal for Rs 1,000 crore has been submitted to the Centre to boost AYUSH infrastructure in the State. He urged doctors in private practice to volunteer at government hospitals once a week.