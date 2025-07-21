Moderate to heavy rain likely in several districts across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has urged the public to remain vigilant due to anticipated moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across the State.

Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of APSDMA, advised the people to avoid standing under trees, near dilapidated walls, or unstable buildings.

According to APSDMA, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, and Guntur districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

Other districts may see light to moderate showers at isolated places, Jain added.