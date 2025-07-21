Nellore’s famous Chepala Pulusu losing its flavour

NELLORE: Restaurants across Nellore are witnessing a sharp decline in the availability of genuine Chepala Pulusu, the famed fish curry synonymous with the region’s culinary identity.

Once celebrated nationwide, this signature dish--traditionally crafted from sweet-water Korameenu (Red Snapper) sourced from the Pennar river delta--is rapidly losing traction among food establishments and patrons alike.

Traditionally, Korameenu was naturally found in various rural water bodies, particularly during dry seasons when canals and ponds dried up, exposing the muddy bottoms where these fish reside. However, in recent years, the changing climatic conditions have severely impacted their natural breeding grounds, raising fears of the species becoming extinct.

Currently, this fish is rarely found in villages, and urban hotels are serving fish curry made with farm-bred Korameenu, which lacks the natural flavour of its wild counterpart. According to experts, fish raised in specially prepared tanks taste different from those found in natural settings.

Adding to the crisis is the increasing presence of invasive species like catfish and jellyfish varieties, which feed on ingenious fish, including Korrameenu.