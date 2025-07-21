Palvai Gate TDP leader passes away

GUNTUR: Senior TDP leader Namburi Seshagiri Rao of Palvai Gate village in Macherla constituency passed away following a heart attack on Sunday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death, describing Rao as a courageous leader who fiercely opposed factional politics in Macherla during the previous YSRCP regime. “Though Rao is no longer with us, his fearless fight to uphold democracy, and protect the party’s dignity will continue to inspire our cadre,” he said.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar expressed grief over the demise of Rao. He recalled Rao’s bold intervention in preventing an alleged booth capture during the 2024 elections by the then YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.

HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao also paid rich tributes to Rao.