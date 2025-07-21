Six arrested in Rs 100 crore cooperative society scam in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam police arrested six individuals on Saturday in connection with a major fraud case involving a cooperative society that defrauded people of around Rs 100 crore, while the primary suspect (founder), retired IRS officer Sivabhagya Rao, remains at large.

These individuals formed a cooperative society named Sneha Max Society and collected deposits from around 2,500 people, primarily targeting Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and minority employees by offering high interest rates of up to 12 per cent.

Police arrested the society’s directors and staff, who have been remanded in custody for 14 days. A search operation is currently underway to apprehend Sivabhagya Rao, the key suspect behind the scam.