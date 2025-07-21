Tourism Conclave in temple town Tirupati next month: Andhra Min Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh on Saturday announced that the State government will host a Tourism Conclave in Tirupati in August to boost Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Kakinada Event Managers Association and the EMA Lime Light Awards in Kakinada, Durgesh underscored the vital role of event management in tourism development.

He felicitated talented anchors, singers, dancers, and sound and lighting technicians, and encouraged event managers to develop innovative ideas to attract tourists.

Reiterating the coalition government’s commitment to promoting tourism through public-private partnerships, Durgesh invited event professionals to contribute to the State’s tourism vision. He also announced plans for a state-level event management meeting to gather industry insights.

Durgesh outlined initiatives to develop tourist destinations, upgrade infrastructure, and promote categories such as temple, adventure, eco, and wellness tourism. He assured support for event management professionals and pledged to create platforms for showcasing local talent and resources.

The event was attended by film industry members, event organisers, and other stakeholders, strengthening the tourism and event sectors.