Two Karnataka youth die as car plunges into Tungabhadra

KURNOOL: Two youth from Karnataka died after a car carrying six friends plunged into the Tungabhadra LLC canal near Yerigeri village in Koutalam mandal, Kurnool district, on Sunday.

Koutalam police identified the deceased as Sunil (21) and Manikantha (22), hailing from Hubballi. The group of six had visited the Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple in Mantralayam and were returning to Hubballi when the incident occurred.

As per the police, the car lost control and veered off the road into the canal near Yerigeri. Locals and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a swift rescue operation. They successfully rescued Huppayya, Manjunath, Avinash, and Idar.

The strong current swept away Sunil and Manikantha. Authorities recovered their bodies a short distance downstream. Koutalam police registered a case and a probe in underway.