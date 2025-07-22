Andhra Cabinet panel to review land pooling second phase

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Dr P Narayana on Monday said that the second phase of land pooling is under review by the Cabinet sub-committee, and a final decision will be taken in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Speaking to the media after inspecting ongoing works in the capital region, Minister Narayana reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the construction of Amaravati within three years.

The Minister expressed strong criticism of the previous government, accusing it of stalling progress and causing hardships to farmers and contractors alike. He stated that government buildings currently under construction will be completed by March next year, while the quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and All India Service (AIS) officers will be ready by December this year.

Minister Narayana, accompanied by CRDA engineers, reviewed the construction of bungalows meant for ministers, High Court judges, principal secretaries, secretaries, and quarters for AIS officers. He interacted with the representatives of construction companies, sought details about the workforce, and reviewed the equipment and machinery being used.