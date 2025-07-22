Andhra Cabinet panel to review land pooling second phase

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Dr P Narayana on Monday said that the second phase of land pooling is under review by the Cabinet sub-committee, and a final decision will be taken in the upcoming Cabinet meeting.
Speaking to the media after inspecting ongoing works in the capital region, Minister Narayana reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the construction of Amaravati within three years.
The Minister expressed strong criticism of the previous government, accusing it of stalling progress and causing hardships to farmers and contractors alike. He stated that government buildings currently under construction will be completed by March next year, while the quarters for MLAs, MLCs, and All India Service (AIS) officers will be ready by December this year.
Minister Narayana, accompanied by CRDA engineers, reviewed the construction of bungalows meant for ministers, High Court judges, principal secretaries, secretaries, and quarters for AIS officers. He interacted with the representatives of construction companies, sought details about the workforce, and reviewed the equipment and machinery being used.
The Minister elaborated on the various housing projects under execution in Amaravati. These include 288 flats in 12 towers for MLAs and MLCs, 144 flats in six towers for AIS officers, 25 bungalows for principal secretaries, 90 for secretaries, 35 for ministers, and 36 for judges.
In addition, 1,968 flats are being built across 21 towers for Non-Gazetted Officers, 384 flats in four towers for Type-1 officers, 336 flats in four towers for Type-2 officers, and 720 flats in six towers for Group-D employees. Furthermore, 1,200 flats are coming up in six towers under Happy Nest housing scheme.
He pointed out that tenders for construction in Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts and for 4,000 houses for officials were finalised during 2014-19, but the previous regime cancelled them and delayed re-tendering, citing legal concerns. Now, with work resumed, progress is visible on all fronts. He revealed that land has been allotted to 72 private companies in Amaravati, with most of them set to begin construction by December.