Andhra Pradesh CM launches Green Hydrogen Declaration

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday unveiled the Amaravati Green Hydrogen Valley Declaration at his camp office in the presence of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and NEDCAP Managing Director Kamalakara Babu. The declaration outlines a strategic roadmap to transform Andhra Pradesh into a Green Hydrogen Valley by 2030, positioning the State as a leader in clean energy production in India.

The announcement follows a two-day Green Hydrogen Summit held at SRM University in Amaravati, which saw participation of 600 delegates, including industry experts, CEOs, COOs, and MDs of green hydrogen companies.

The summit, conducted across seven sessions, provided critical insights that shaped the declaration.

The initiative aims to establish robust policies for clean fuel production and green hydrogen manufacturing, leveraging the State’s extensive coastline, and renewable energy resources like solar, wind and pumped storage.

The declaration underscores Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable energy, and aims to position the State as a global hub for green hydrogen production, contributing significantly to India’s clean energy goals.