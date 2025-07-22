Andhra Pradesh electricity workers demand pay hike

VIJAYAWADA: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K Ramakrishna on Monday warned the State government that the Left parties would hold it accountable until justice is delivered for electricity workers across Andhra Pradesh.

Thousands of workers, under the banner of AITUC-affiliated unions, including the AP Electricity Staff and Workers Union, Gram and Ward Secretariat Employees Union, Electricity Contract Workers Union, and Meter Reader Association, took part in a massive ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally.

The procession began at the railway station and culminated in a public meeting at Dharna Chowk. Workers demanded a resolution to long-pending issues, including salary hikes, health insurance, promotions, and job security. Ramakrishna urged the government to adopt Telangana’s direct salary disbursal model to ensure timely payments.

He emphasised that these workers, despite their low wages, are responsible for ensuring uninterrupted electricity across the State, often at great personal risk. “If they stop work, even government offices will go dark,” he warned.

Ramakrishna called for job security for energy assistants, linemen, and other staff, along with union recognition and the conduct of elections.