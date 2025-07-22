Andhra Pradesh

Four of same family die as lorry rams auto in Andhra's Palnadu

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
GUNTUR: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of four family members and left two others severely injured near Kalamarlapudi in Savalyapuram mandal of Palnadu district on Monday. The victims were travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Karumanche village to Vinukonda when a lorry collided with their vehicle.

Due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility, the truck driver attempted to overtake the auto but lost control, resulting in a fatal collision, police said. The impact killed four passengers on the spot and left two others critically injured, while two escaped with minor injuries.

The deceased have been identified as B Brahmaiah (34), B Nagamurthamma (48), B Muthyalamma (68), and B Anjamma (57), all residents of the BC Colony in Karumanche. As per sources, the family had recently been attacked by neighbours over a property dispute. They had sustained injuries during the altercation and were on their way to a hospital in Vinukonda for medical treatment when the tragedy occurred. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

