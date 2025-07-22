Guntur railway division to get Kavach

GUNTUR: In a major step to improve railway safety, Indian Railways is set to implement the advanced ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system across the Guntur Railway Division.

Indigenously developed and approved by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Kavach is designed to prevent collisions by automatically applying brakes in cases of signal overshoots or when two trains are on a collision course. The system serves as a digital safety shield, particularly crucial in case of low visibility or driver error.

“If a train fails to stop at a red signal or is at risk of a head-on collision, the system overrides manual controls and halts the train,” Guntur Divisional Railway Manager Sudeshna Sen told TNIE.