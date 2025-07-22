IPS trainees visit APCRDA to study Amaravati Model, Land Pooling Scheme

VIJAYAWADA: A group of IPS trainee officers visited the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) office in Vijayawada on Monday as part of their professional exposure programme.

The visit provided insights into Amaravati’s planning model, sustainable development, and citizen-centric infrastructure.

APCRDA Additional Commissioner Mallarapu Naveen and Economic Development Joint Director (FAC) B Vineesh briefed the trainees about the Land Pooling Scheme, highlighting how farmers voluntarily gave up land and received residential plots, pensions, and welfare benefits in return.

The officers also learned about the city’s green infrastructure, including EDGE-certified buildings and the Amaravati Government Complex, along with future plans such as the Quantum Valley high-tech hub. The visit concluded with the presentation of mementoes and a call to the trainees to serve with innovation and dedication. The officials emphasised the State’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable urban growth.