Moderate to heavy rain likely in next four days across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued an alert, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across the State for the next four days.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain on Monday urged people to remain vigilant.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts. Other districts may receive light to moderate showers at isolated places.

On Wednesday, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in certain areas in Alluri Sitarama Raju, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts, with light to moderate rain expected in isolated parts of other districts.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari and Eluru districts on Thursday. Light to moderate showers are likely at isolated places in the remaining districts.

On Friday, moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for specific areas in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram Alluri Sitarama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Kakinada districts, while light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in other districts.