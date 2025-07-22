No one will be spared in Liquor scam, including Jagan, asserts Gottipati

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Monday said that all those responsible for the substandard liquor scam, including former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will face strict legal action. “No one will be spared. Public funds were looted through undocumented transactions. The law will take its course,” he said during his visit to Ongole.

He also slammed the previous YSRCP government for raising electricity tariffs nine times, placing a heavy burden on citizens. Gottipati affirmed that the coalition government is implementing Rs 6,000 crore worth of power sector reforms to address low-voltage issues and improve supply.

Responding to media questions, Gottipati clarified that smart meters are being installed only for commercial and industrial use, not for agricultural motors. He dismissed reports of high bills due to smart meters as misinformation and assured that the government will address any issues that arise.