Promote electronics units in Rayalaseema: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that Andhra Pradesh is an ideal destination for production of electronics components.

Reviewing the Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0 at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu said Rayalaseema is an apt location for setting up the units. Opportunities are abundant in Sri City, Hindupur, Kopparthy and other places in Rayalaseema for manufacturing of electronics components. Officials should attract investments in a big way for setting up electronics manufacturing units in Rayalaseema, he said.

The new policy aims to attract investments in the electronics sector during 2025-30. Officials informed Naidu that the policy is designed to reduce electronics imports, boost domestic production, and focus on exports. They revealed that India imported electronics circuit boards worth USD 70 billion last year, highlighting the sector’s immense demand.

Naidu stressed that self-reliance in electronics and achieving ‘Make in India’ targets be prioritised. AP should launch large-scale manufacturing initiatives to meet global demand, and create its brand for these products, the Chief Minister said.