Promote electronics units in Rayalaseema: Andhra CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that Andhra Pradesh is an ideal destination for production of electronics components.
Reviewing the Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy 4.0 at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu said Rayalaseema is an apt location for setting up the units. Opportunities are abundant in Sri City, Hindupur, Kopparthy and other places in Rayalaseema for manufacturing of electronics components. Officials should attract investments in a big way for setting up electronics manufacturing units in Rayalaseema, he said.
The new policy aims to attract investments in the electronics sector during 2025-30. Officials informed Naidu that the policy is designed to reduce electronics imports, boost domestic production, and focus on exports. They revealed that India imported electronics circuit boards worth USD 70 billion last year, highlighting the sector’s immense demand.
Naidu stressed that self-reliance in electronics and achieving ‘Make in India’ targets be prioritised. AP should launch large-scale manufacturing initiatives to meet global demand, and create its brand for these products, the Chief Minister said.
He emphasised that the new policy should facilitate large-scale production, and instructed officials to ensure the development of a conducive ecosystem alongside the establishment of industries. He advised preparing an action plan to attract USD 50-100 billion investments in electronics components manufacturing sector.
With land availability becoming a serious issue in cities like Bengaluru and Chennai, Andhra Pradesh has a significant advantage, he highlighted.
He noted that Sri City near Tirupati, Orvakal near Kurnool, Kopparthy, and Hindupur are well-suited for setting up electronics manufacturing industries. The government will take steps to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs, reiterating the NDA vision of ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’.
The Chief Minister noted that cities like Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Tirupati offer immense opportunities for setting up IT companies. Allocating space for 500 IT companies in these regions can generate large-scale employment. Along with IT and ITeS firms in Visakhapatnam, manufacturing industries can be developed from Lepakshi to Orvakal. Co-working spaces should also be set up in these areas. He reiterated his vision of making Andhra Pradesh the number one knowledge economy in the country.