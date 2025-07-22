Suspension of non-Hindu employees in TTD institutions is unlawful: CPM

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Andhra Pradesh unit has strongly criticised the suspension of non-Hindu employees working in secular institutions such as schools and hospitals managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), calling the move unconstitutional and discriminatory.

In a statement, CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao urged the State government to withdraw the suspensions and protect the constitutional rights and job security of affected workers.

The party said the action violates a government memorandum issued on January 24, 2025, by the Endowments Department.

It emphasised that religious institutions and the secular institutions under their administration, such as educational and medical facilities, should be treated separately.

While religious roles like priests may require specific criteria, the party argued that recruitment for secular roles must follow standard government norms without religious discrimination.