Villagers protest, stall illegal sand mining in Andhra's Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM: Residents of Pathooru village in Amadalavalasa mandal opposed illegal sand mining and stood their ground despite TDP and JSP cadre backing the mafia and attacking them.

They were concerned about the laying of road across the Nagavali river adjacent to their village to shift the sand through heavy vehicles though there was no official permission.

The locals dialled police and the matter was escalated. The police pickets were arranged on Monday, irrigation circle Superintendent Engineer (SE) Ponnada Sudhakar Rao, mines and geology Deputy Director (DD) C Mohan Rao, revenue and police rushed to spot and directed the sand miners to stop the activity.

The villagers complained to the officials as the miners used earth movers and heavy vehicles which are posing threat river bund safety and the river water course may turn towards their villages.

“We directed the miners not to dig sand near the Pathooru village where permissions not given” the SE and DD told TNIE.