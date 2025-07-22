Would you let your kids sleep on floor?: Andhra HC raps officials over poor conditions in hostels

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, expressed strong displeasure over the negligence of officials in providing basic amenities in social welfare, BC, and Gurukul hostels across the state.
The court, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Kakinada resident Keethineedi Akhil Sriguru Teja in 2023, criticised the lack of regular inspections by district-level officials and the deplorable conditions in these hostels.
The court questioned how officials could remain unaware of the dire situation in hostels and demanded accountability for the crores of rupees allocated annually for their maintenance. “Are works being carried out solely for the benefit of contractors?” it enquired.
The bench expressed dismay over the absence of basic facilities like beds, forcing students to sleep on the floor, and rhetorically asked if officials would allow their children to endure such conditions.
Ensure amenities as per NCPCR guidelines: HC
Directing Chief Secretary Vijayanand, who appeared virtually, the court emphasised the state’s responsibility to provide clean drinking water, nutritious food, beds, bedsheets, and hygienic toilets and bathrooms as per the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) guidelines.
It ordered the preparation of a detailed action plan to implement these guidelines and ensure regular inspections by senior district officials. The court further mandated monthly progress reports on hostel improvements and details of officials’ visits, warning that negligence by social welfare, BC, and Gurukul department secretaries would result in accountability.
Following the PIL in 2023, the court asked the district legal services authorities to visit five hostels in their respective districts, and submit a detailed report. Going through the reports, the court expressed dismay over the sorry state of affairs in those hostels.
Citing from the reports, the bench highlighted specific issues, including a hostel in Narsipatnam with only one functional toilet for 228 girl students and an aided blind school in Vizianagaram with no support staff for 33 students. It directed the government to fill vacant posts and allocate additional budgets if necessary to ensure basic amenities like beds or mattresses. The next hearing was postponed by a month.
In response, Chief Secretary Vijayanand informed the court that reviews with officials had been conducted, and plans were in place for constructing new buildings and improving facilities. Tenders have been issued, and some works are underway, with further details to be submitted via affidavit. He clarified that while there was no provision for mattresses, carpets, and thick blankets had been provided for students.
The special government pleader, S Pranati, noted that repairs to toilets and bathrooms at the Narsipatnam hostel were underway during a January inspection, and all facilities are now operational. Support staff for the Vizianagaram blind school have been appointed on deputation.
Advocate G Arun Souri, representing the petitioner, urged the court to direct the government to release adequate funds, suggesting the use of CSR funds and donor contributions to improve hostel conditions.