Would you let your kids sleep on floor?: Andhra HC raps officials over poor conditions in hostels

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, expressed strong displeasure over the negligence of officials in providing basic amenities in social welfare, BC, and Gurukul hostels across the state.

The court, hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Kakinada resident Keethineedi Akhil Sriguru Teja in 2023, criticised the lack of regular inspections by district-level officials and the deplorable conditions in these hostels.

The court questioned how officials could remain unaware of the dire situation in hostels and demanded accountability for the crores of rupees allocated annually for their maintenance. “Are works being carried out solely for the benefit of contractors?” it enquired.

The bench expressed dismay over the absence of basic facilities like beds, forcing students to sleep on the floor, and rhetorically asked if officials would allow their children to endure such conditions.