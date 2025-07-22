‘Zero Fare Tickets’ for Andhra Pradesh women in RTC from August 15

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to empower women and enhance public transportation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to implement a free bus travel scheme for women under the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), starting from August 15, 2025.
The initiative includes issuing ‘Zero Fare Tickets’ to female passengers, detailing the financial benefits they receive through this government subsidy. During a review meeting held at the state secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of transparency in the scheme.
He instructed officials to include specific details on the tickets, such as the journey’s origin and destination, the amount saved by the passenger due to the free travel, and the full subsidy provided by the government. This measure aims to ensure that women across the state clearly understand the financial relief being provided.
To facilitate this, the Chief Minister ordered the development of specialised software to streamline the ticketing process.
‘We aim to keep APSRTC on a profitable path’
The free bus travel scheme is set to be implemented efficiently from Independence Day, with Naidu stressing that there should be no delays or lapses in execution. Recognising the potential financial burden of the free travel scheme on APSRTC, the Chief Minister urged officials to explore alternative revenue streams and reduce operational costs to keep the corporation profitable.
He directed them to devise a comprehensive action plan outlining strategies to enhance revenue generation and optimise expenditure. “The goal is to ensure APSRTC remains on a profitable path despite the additional load from the free travel initiative,” Naidu stated.
In a forward-looking approach to modernise the state’s public transport system, Naidu mandated that APSRTC procure only AC electric buses in the future. He highlighted that converting the existing fleet to electric buses would significantly lower maintenance costs. Additionally, he proposed that APSRTC generate its own electricity to power these buses, reducing dependency on external sources.
To support this transition, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a feasibility study for establishing charging stations at all APSRTC depots across the state. This move is expected to make the corporation self-sufficient in its energy needs while contributing to environmental sustainability.
The free bus travel scheme is poised to benefit millions of women in AP by providing them with accessible and cost-free transportation, thereby enhancing their mobility and economic opportunities.