‘Zero Fare Tickets’ for Andhra Pradesh women in RTC from August 15

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to empower women and enhance public transportation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to implement a free bus travel scheme for women under the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), starting from August 15, 2025.

The initiative includes issuing ‘Zero Fare Tickets’ to female passengers, detailing the financial benefits they receive through this government subsidy. During a review meeting held at the state secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of transparency in the scheme.

He instructed officials to include specific details on the tickets, such as the journey’s origin and destination, the amount saved by the passenger due to the free travel, and the full subsidy provided by the government. This measure aims to ensure that women across the state clearly understand the financial relief being provided.

To facilitate this, the Chief Minister ordered the development of specialised software to streamline the ticketing process.