AP Lokayukta protects rights of Polavaram displaced families

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting citizens’ rights by ensuring justice for families displaced by the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Upa-Lokayukta P Rajani issued a landmark order in response to complaints filed by Nallala Venkata Ramanamma and Nallala Seshagiri. The complainants alleged exclusion from the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) benefits despite residing in Kummari Lova village in Tuni mandal, an area formerly part of East Godavari district, now in Kakinada district.

Following the Lokayukta’s action, the Project Administrator and ex-officio Joint Collector of the Polavaram Irrigation Project at Dowleswaram confirmed the inclusion of the complainants in the supplementary draft R&R scheme.

Each complainant received Rs 6.36 lakh and an additional Rs 25,000 in entitlements, along with house site plots. The government sanctioned Rs 9.5 crore to extend relief to other displaced families in the village.

The institution’s oversight and follow-up ensured accountability and timely resolution, leading to the official closure of the complaints.