Civic teachers unpaid for two months in AP
VIJAYAWADA: More than 14,000 municipal teachers across Andhra Pradesh have not received their salaries for the past two months, sparking widespread distress and frustration among educators.
The Municipal Teachers Federation (MTF) has urged HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh to intervene and facilitate the immediate release of pending payments.
Speaking to TNIE, MTF State president S Rama Krishna blamed the delay on unresolved technical and administrative glitches in the education department’s digital systems. “Even after repeated representations, the cadre strength of municipal schools is not visible in the login portals. In some cases, the teachers’ position IDs are missing altogether,” he added.
Adding to the concern, Rama Krishna pointed out that salary processing in Zilla Parishad high schools continues without issues, highlighting a disparity in how municipal teachers are treated. Principals of municipal schools have voiced concerns that this discrepancy reflects an unfair and neglectful approach toward their cadre.
He said the ambiguity surrounding the state-level cadre status of municipal teachers is compounding the issue.
“We request the HRD Minister to address the salary delay and resolve the cadre-related technical problems immediately. This is both unjust and demoralising,” he said. The MTF has also appealed to the Finance and Treasury Departments to act swiftly, warning that the prolonged salary disruption is affecting teacher morale and indirectly harming the quality of education for thousands of students.
When TNIE contacted, Director of Treasuries and Accounts N Mohan Rao said the delay was due to recent teacher transfers and added that the department was awaiting guidelines from the Director of School Education.
“It will be resolved in four to five days,” he assured.