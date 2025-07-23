Clear major infrastructure projects in AP: TDP to Centre

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of TDP MPs, led by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the Parliament premises on Tuesday to press for urgent action on several critical urban infrastructure proposals concerning Andhra Pradesh.

The MPs emphasised the strategic importance of these projects in accelerating urban transformation, improving housing access, and strengthening connectivity in the State’s major urban centres.

The delegation, which included TDP Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, outlined several infrastructure projects critical to Andhra Pradesh’s urban growth, aligning with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to position the State as a hub for modern infrastructure. The MPs highlighted AP’s progress under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Urban 2.0, with over 40,000 houses sanctioned, and DPRs submitted.

The MPs requested speedy clearance for a proposal by the APCRDA under the Urban Challenge Fund. This includes five sustainable projects in Amaravati, focusing on green mobility, renewable energy, and climate resilience, with a request for 25% Central funding to align with national sustainability objectives.