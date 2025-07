Govt aims to ensure citizen accessibility to admin HQs

The Special Chief Secretary to the Revenue Department will act as the convenor, coordinating the committee’s activities and ensuring smooth proceedings. The group has the flexibility to involve relevant officials as needed to aid their deliberations.

The GoM’s mandate is comprehensive, focusing on evaluating the practicality of proposed changes to ensure administrative efficiency. It will address disputes over districts, revenue divisions, and mandal boundaries, prioritising accessibility to administrative headquarters for citizens.

Further, the committee will consider preserving historical and cultural affiliations when reviewing boundary or naming proposals. The GoM is also tasked with ensuring that any restructuring promotes equitable socio-economic development and maintains a balance in geographic size and demographic distribution for effective governance. Public concerns regarding district boundaries, headquarters, naming conventions, administrative setups, and resource allocation will be thoroughly examined.

The Group of Ministers is expected to submit its recommendations to the government for final decision-making.

The Special Chief Secretary to the Revenue Department, along with the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, has been directed to take further action to implement the GoM’s findings.