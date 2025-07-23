Green hydrogen-ammonia project at Machilipatnam

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost for Krishna district in terms of investments and development, a company named JK Srivastava & Hynfra (JKSH) Limited is set to establish a 150 KTPA (kiloton per annum) hydrogen and 600 KTPA green ammonia project at Machilipatnam.

This prestigious project, with an initial investment of Rs 35,000 crore, is expected to facilitate employment opportunities for around 10,000 people.

The project will be 100% reliant on renewable energy sources, specifically solar and wind power, supported by battery storage and advanced energy management systems, and is slated to commence operations by 2029.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently inked between JKSH and NREDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited) in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The project was initially planned for Visakhapatnam but was shifted to Krishna district, mainly due to the availability of a massive land bank suitable for new projects.

Krishna district has a government land bank of 1,86,367 acres, with 1,24,537 acres available in Machilipatnam division alone.

Additionally, 35,340 acres of government land are available in Gudivada division, and 26,489 acres in Vuyyuru division.