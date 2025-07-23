Mangalagiri poised to create 50,000 jobs: Lokesh

GUNTUR: “Mangalagiri is emerging as a promising hub for IT and non-IT industries with the potential to create employment for up to 50,000 people,” said HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. He chaired a meeting with officials at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday to review the progress of various development works in his Mangalagiri constituency.

Emphasising the growing interest of companies in setting up operations in Mangalagiri, Lokesh directed officials to focus on strengthening infrastructure to accommodate future investments.

During the meeting, Lokesh instructed authorities to initiate the second phase of house site distribution, targeting 2,000 eligible families residing on government lands for decades. He also called for speeding up the processing of remaining land titles. The IT Minister underlined the need for constructing 10,000 TIDCO houses across the constituency, and asked officials to identify suitable lands to ensure housing availability in accessible areas. Other infrastructure projects, including the Tadepalli retaining wall, development of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri, underground drainage system, and a Gems & Jewellery Park were also reviewed.

Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi, Joint Collector A Bhargav Teja and other officials were present.