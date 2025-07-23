Midwife training in 86 hospitals to curb C-section deliveries

Currently, 56.12% of all deliveries in the State are conducted via C-section, with government hospitals reporting 41.40% and private hospitals a staggering 67.71%. Health officials attribute this trend to a lack of training and manpower, as staff nurses often manage labour rooms without additional support. “Caesarean deliveries are increasing at an alarming rate, largely due to insufficient training among staff,” the minister said, adding, “We aim to change this by equipping maternity assistants with the knowledge and skills to support safe, natural childbirth. Our goal is to ensure that every major maternity facility, especially in rural and tribal areas, has at least one well-trained midwife.”

Each selected nurse will undergo 18 months of specialised training at a cost of Rs 2.5 lakh, which includes a stipend. The funding will be allocated from the 2024–25 fiscal budget. These midwives will monitor the health of pregnant women during outpatient visits, provide guidance on nutrition, exercise and mental preparedness, assist in labour rooms, help manage pain, and identify complications.

They will also support postpartum care and help strengthen the mother-child bond. The government hopes the initiative will enhance the quality of maternity care across the State and gradually bring down the C-section rate, ensuring safer births and healthier mothers.