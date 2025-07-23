‘No need to relocate TFI from Hyderabad to Andhra’, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu film industry need not relocate from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. However, the State should boost its film production infrastructure and training institutions.

This was the firm message from AP Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan during a media interaction ahead of the release of his upcoming period action film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.

While addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said that cinema is a reflection of people’s choice and cannot be dictated by political agendas. “Even though the previous government tried to crush my films, I never gave in. I am not someone who surrenders to money or pressure,” he asserted, referring to the alleged boycott trend encouraged by the YSRCP. He added, “No one can force audiences at gunpoint to watch a film. Let the people decide. Let the opponents do what they want.”

Reflecting on his journey with ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, he admitted that the project had seen multiple delays due to the pandemic and his political responsibilities. “It has been tough to keep the team together over the years. Usually, when a film takes this long, it feels outdated. But this story is timeless,” he said.