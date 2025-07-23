‘No need to relocate TFI from Hyderabad to Andhra’, says Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu film industry need not relocate from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh. However, the State should boost its film production infrastructure and training institutions.
This was the firm message from AP Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan during a media interaction ahead of the release of his upcoming period action film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’.
While addressing the media, Pawan Kalyan said that cinema is a reflection of people’s choice and cannot be dictated by political agendas. “Even though the previous government tried to crush my films, I never gave in. I am not someone who surrenders to money or pressure,” he asserted, referring to the alleged boycott trend encouraged by the YSRCP. He added, “No one can force audiences at gunpoint to watch a film. Let the people decide. Let the opponents do what they want.”
Reflecting on his journey with ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, he admitted that the project had seen multiple delays due to the pandemic and his political responsibilities. “It has been tough to keep the team together over the years. Usually, when a film takes this long, it feels outdated. But this story is timeless,” he said.
The fiction film, directed by Krish and Jyothi Krishna and produced by AM Ratnam, revolves around the legendary Kohinoor diamond, believed to have been found in Kollur, Andhra Pradesh. “This story is about bringing that diamond back to our region,” said Pawan Kalyan, adding that director Krish had crafted the screenplay with strong historical and cinematic elements. He said, “I worked hard to ensure that the action in the film looks authentic.”
Known for his martial arts background, Pawan choreographed the climax sequence himself and added, “To give a fitting climax to this high-budget film, I felt my involvement was essential.”
With film shootings clashing with his political responsibilities, he said the team had to adapt. “We planned to shoot every day from 6 to 9 am and completed it that way,” he revealed. He thanked the producers for standing by him through the difficult times of Covid-19 and political transition. He also asserted that he will give more importance to films than politics when compared. Responding to a question from the press, he said that his team plans to arrange a special show for all his fellow MLAs.
Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that the shooting for the sequel to ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ is also complete. The first part of the film is all set for a pan-India release on July 24, with Nidhi Agarwal playing the female lead.