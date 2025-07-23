PK speech: AP HC registry to number revision plea

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has directed its registry to assign a number to a criminal revision petition challenging the Guntur court’s decision to withdraw prosecution against Jana Sena chief and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan. The case stems from comments made by Pawan during his Vaarahi Yatra, alleging misuse of data collected by village volunteers and the abduction of women.

Though five volunteers initially supported the complaint filed under IPC Sections 499 and 500, they later testified their reputations weren’t harmed and claimed their names were used by YSRCP leaders without consent. Later, the Guntur court permitted the public prosecutor to withdraw the case.

However, Petitioner Sarala and three others contested this, but the revision petition faced administrative hurdles. Justice Y Lakshmana Rao has now ordered the registry to number the petition, enabling its progression.

Public prosecutors K Radhakrishna Raju and D Srivani Bhai led the earlier case, with support from Advocate Muppalla Subbarao.