Satellite survey to map crop types & boost yield

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push to modernise agriculture, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to conduct a detailed satellite survey to map crop types across all survey numbers in the State.
The directive came during an extensive four-hour review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, where Naidu emphasised integrating field-collected data with satellite findings for accuracy.
Citing a successful pilot project at Balabhadrapuram in East Godavari district, he urged aligning crop patterns regionally and providing continuous guidance and support to farmers through Rythu Seva Kendras. Post-land resurvey, he mandated the updating of revenue and agricultural records to reflect these changes, aiming to benefit ryots comprehensively.
Naidu also greenlit the use of an AI chatbot to assist farmers with crop planning, value addition, and support, ensuring timely information dissemination. Officials reported that e-KYC for 47.41 lakh beneficiaries under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme is complete, with Naidu directing the identification of eligible farmers via e-Crop for broader financial assistance.
He announced plans for virtual meetings with water user associations to boost sector development and highlighted normal rainfall across most regions, except some southern coastal districts, during the Kharif season.
With major projects in Krishna, Godavari, and Vamsadhara basins full and 9.90 lakh hectares under cultivation, he advocated advancing the crop calendar to mitigate storm and heavy rain risks, enabling a second crop cycle.
To optimise water use, Naidu ordered the release of water through all canals up to the last ayacut, and directed the Irrigation Department to supply water to Guntur via the Nagarjuna Sagar right canal.
He stressed reducing excessive fertiliser and pesticide use, which degrades soil, and promoted organic and bio-fertilisers with integrated pest management systems. Tracking seed and fertiliser sales until the final stage was mandated, alongside studying cancer case increase linked to harmful chemicals in weed control, with awareness campaigns planned in affected areas.
Naidu proposed organic certification to boost farmer income, planning a partnership with Tata for NPOP and IndiGAP certifications to export to Japan, Taiwan, and 130 countries. He emphasised value addition for mangoes and chillies to boost exports.
Micro-irrigation was hailed as a game-changer for horticulture across 16.17 lakh hectares, with tailored irrigation studies and mobile Rythu Bazars near apartments planned within 30 days to stabilise prices. The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu and senior officials
Deadline set for tobacco and mango purchases
Continuous crop health monitoring with 42 standards, groundwater enhancement to 1,000 TMC, and widespread drone use in 15 sectors were ordered. Collectors were asked to complete tobacco and totapuri purchases by August 20 & 15 with payments in two phases via Markfed