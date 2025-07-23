Satellite survey to map crop types & boost yield

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant push to modernise agriculture, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to conduct a detailed satellite survey to map crop types across all survey numbers in the State.

The directive came during an extensive four-hour review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, where Naidu emphasised integrating field-collected data with satellite findings for accuracy.

Citing a successful pilot project at Balabhadrapuram in East Godavari district, he urged aligning crop patterns regionally and providing continuous guidance and support to farmers through Rythu Seva Kendras. Post-land resurvey, he mandated the updating of revenue and agricultural records to reflect these changes, aiming to benefit ryots comprehensively.

Naidu also greenlit the use of an AI chatbot to assist farmers with crop planning, value addition, and support, ensuring timely information dissemination. Officials reported that e-KYC for 47.41 lakh beneficiaries under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme is complete, with Naidu directing the identification of eligible farmers via e-Crop for broader financial assistance.

He announced plans for virtual meetings with water user associations to boost sector development and highlighted normal rainfall across most regions, except some southern coastal districts, during the Kharif season.

With major projects in Krishna, Godavari, and Vamsadhara basins full and 9.90 lakh hectares under cultivation, he advocated advancing the crop calendar to mitigate storm and heavy rain risks, enabling a second crop cycle.