Tribal hamlet in Anakapalle gets power after long wait

VISAKHAPATNAM: After years of living without basic infrastructure, eight families belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Samalamma Konda, a hilltop hamlet under V Madugula mandal of Anakapalle distrcit, have finally received electricity. The development was welcomed by the community, who marked the occasion with a traditional Dimsa dance.

Located in the Madugula Assembly constituency, the village known as Pasuvulabandha had previously seen the migration of ten families due to the lack of essential amenities. Only eight families remained, continuing to live without road connectivity and electricity.

Repeated requests for electrification were raised in Zilla Parishad meetings, and the villagers annually marked the Sankranti festival with symbolic protests by lighting torches made of cattle dung. Responding to these concerns, the State government sanctioned Rs 23 lakh to extend power lines from Kalyanakova in Cheemalapadu Panchayat via Jeelugulova to the hamlet.