Tribal hamlet in Anakapalle gets power after long wait

VISAKHAPATNAM: After years of living without basic infrastructure, eight families belonging to a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Samalamma Konda, a hilltop hamlet under V Madugula mandal of Anakapalle distrcit, have finally received electricity. The development was welcomed by the community, who marked the occasion with a traditional Dimsa dance.
Located in the Madugula Assembly constituency, the village known as Pasuvulabandha had previously seen the migration of ten families due to the lack of essential amenities. Only eight families remained, continuing to live without road connectivity and electricity.
Repeated requests for electrification were raised in Zilla Parishad meetings, and the villagers annually marked the Sankranti festival with symbolic protests by lighting torches made of cattle dung. Responding to these concerns, the State government sanctioned Rs 23 lakh to extend power lines from Kalyanakova in Cheemalapadu Panchayat via Jeelugulova to the hamlet.
The community expressed satisfaction with the progress, highlighting the positive change brought by the availability of electricity. Residents, including Sedari Chilukamma, Sedari Kameshwar Rao, Sedari Apparao, and Sedari Kamala, participated in the celebrations.
“Previously, we had to walk nearly three kilometres to a nearby stream to fetch water. In response, the Zilla Parishad allocated Rs 4 lakh to provide tap water connections to each household. The project is currently under implementation. We thank Narsipatnam APEPDCL Executive Engineer VDV Ramakrishna, who visited the village and assessed the situation, played a key role in facilitating the electrification work,” they expressed.
CPM district committee member K Govind Rao and tribal association leader G Vasu also visited the village and appreciated the efforts made by the community and officials to improve living conditions in the region.