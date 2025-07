VIJAYAWADA: To address the growing influx of devotees at Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board resolved to form an expert committee to assess the feasibility of constructing Vaikuntham Queue Complex-3 to streamline crowd management.

Plans are also underway to establish well-equipped rest centres (lounges) across Tirumala for enhanced devotee comfort. This innovative lounge initiative will cater to a diverse range of pilgrims, including VVIPs and VIPs, as well as those with free tokens and Rs 300 Sheeghra Darshan tickets, with a special focus on meeting the immediate needs of Srivani Donor Darshan ticket holders.

The TTD has also noted a growing demand for such facilities among VVIPs, prompting the board to develop detailed plans, and identify suitable locations.

Additionally, a master plan and detailed project report (DPR) will be developed to further enhance the Shila Thoranam and Chakratheertham areas in Tirumala.

TTD allocates Rs 4.35 cr for Annaprasadam at Vontimitta temple

The Board has allocated Rs 4.35 crore to ensure a continuous supply of Annaprasadam (free meals) for devotees at the Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta, a significant step to enhance devotee welfare.

Disclosing it during a media briefing alongside Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao after a key meeting at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Tuesday, TTD chairman BR Naidu explained that infrastructure upgrades, including improved lighting, security, and a spiritually enriching ambiance, will be implemented along the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu pedestrian pathways.