AI monitoring, repairs, and CSR boost for BC welfare hostels: Andhra Pradesh Minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha on Tuesday announced that the State government would soon roll out Artificial Intelligence (AI) monitoring for BC hostels, along with a dedicated mobile app to enhance oversight and accountability. Under the Chief Minister’s P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) initiative, philanthropists will be encouraged to adopt hostels through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding.

At a review meeting with district BC welfare officials and executive directors, she outlined measures to improve infrastructure and student welfare.

She directed officials to complete hostel admissions by August 5 and wrap up all repair works and toilet construction by August 30. The State government has allocated Rs 13 crore for hostel repairs, and Swachh Andhra Corporation will provide additional support for sanitation facilities.

All BC hostels will be equipped with RO plants, CCTV cameras, and inverters to ensure a safe, healthy environment.

Savitha noted that pending diet bills had been cleared and emphasised timely payments. She instructed hostel welfare officers to stay overnight and treat students like their own children.

“I make surprise visits to hostels and MJP schools across districts,” she said.