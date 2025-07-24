‘Andhra Pradesh set to lead South Asia in data revolution’: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to lead South Asia in capitalising on opportunities arising from the data revolution, according to Nara Lokesh, Minister for HRD and IT.

Speaking at the Investopia Global – Andhra Pradesh Summit, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board at a private hotel in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Lokesh outlined the State’s ambitious plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies for economic advancement and improved public services.

Addressing a session on AI and data centers, he announced that South Asia’s first 152-bit quantum computer will be unveiled in Amaravati in January 2026, a development expected to transform the region’s technological ecosystem.

He highlighted Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a data city, with several global companies expressing interest in establishing data centers in the coastal hub. “Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of embracing the data revolution, and we are ready to seize the opportunities it brings,” Lokesh asserted.

The IT Minister emphasised the need to modernise education to align with global technological advancements. The State is introducing AI and quantum computing courses in polytechnic, degree, and engineering curricula to equip students with cutting-edge skills.

“Transitioning from traditional education to advanced technologies like AI is challenging, but we are making transformative changes to our curriculum to meet global standards. These reforms aim to prepare Andhra Pradesh’s youth for the demands of a digital economy,” the HRD Minister explained.

Lokesh underscored the government’s commitment to using AI to enhance public services. Drawing from his observations during public outreach programmes, he noted the difficulties citizens faced in accessing basic land records. To address this, the State government has launched ‘Mana Mitra’, a WhatsApp-based governance platform that delivers 600 types of citizen services efficiently.